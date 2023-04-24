Student Brings Loaded Gun To Superior High School, No One Hurt

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The School District of Superior is investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to the Superior High School Monday morning.

According to a press release from the school, another student had reported the gun to the school’s administration.

The Superior Police Department along with school administrators immediately confiscated the weapon and removed the student from campus.

The press release says the School District of Superior is investigating and monitoring the situation.

There is no information on the gender and age of the student or what will happen to them moving forward.

Officials say there was no danger to any students at the school.

The District is teaching their students “See Something, Say Something” as part of school safety.