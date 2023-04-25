#17 St. Benedict’s Takes Two Away from CSS Softball

CSS (12-14) will next be in action on Wednesday when they host Carleton in a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is at 3:30 pm.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica softball team would play 17th ranked St. Benedict’s tough on Tuesday, but would ultimately fall in both games.

In game one, a home run by the Bennies in the top of the 5th would be the difference maker as they won 4 to 3.

They would follow that contest up with a 9 to 1 victory in six innings in game two.

CSS (12-14) will next be in action on Wednesday when they host Carleton in a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is at 3:30 pm.