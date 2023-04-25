2 Women Charged With Reckless Homicide After Fatal Overdose In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Two women have been charged with Reckless Homicide in an overdose death that happened in Superior.

The Superior Police Department says officers were called out to the 1100 block of John Avenue to a report of a drug overdose on November 19, 2022. Life-saving measures were done but the 45-year-old man did not survive.

After a 6-month long investigation, authorities found that two women were allegedly involved in selling and delivery the drugs to the man.

The women are 34-year-old Cassidy Rose Anderson and 26-year-old Madeline Jean Peterson.

Superior Police say there was a 21% increase in overdoses in 2022 compared to 2021. They offer free in-patient and out-patient treatment through one of their programs called Pathways to Hope. If you or someone you know would like help with an addiction the Superior Police Department says to go directly to them or call their Coordinated Response Specialist at 715-395-7374.