30th Annual Workers’ Memorial Day At Duluth Labor Temple

DULUTH, Minn. — April 24th marks Workers’ Memorial Day this year.

Duluth Labor Temple hosted their 30th annual memorial service on Monday morning. It’s a day to remember those who have lost their lives while at work. There was a ceremony outside the temple again this year. During that time, a tree is planted in honor of those who have passed away.

The Labor Temple’s Corey Cusick explains why he thinks this day is important.

“It is one of those things it is a ever continuing fight. I mean, here in Duluth, we’ve got, I’d imagine some of the safer working conditions in the nation, but that doesn’t mean we still don’t have these accidents happen and we still need to keep pushing the envelope on that,” said Corey Cusik, Community Service Director.

Cusick believes all employees are entitled to a safe working environment, no matter where you are.

“We need to be fighting for all workers everywhere! Really, the work isn’t done until everyone has these protections. You know, it’s not enough for Duluth to do good on its own. Everywhere around us should be lifted up by that. The ultimate goal of the labor movement, obviously that

all working people should have a fair shake in a safe working condition and a job that they care about,” said Cusik.

The service started with a free solidarity pancake breakfast from 7 to 9am.