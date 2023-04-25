Childen’s Mental Health Focus of Conference in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. –The DECC was the site of the 27th annual conference of the Minnesota Association for Children’s Mental Health.

There were 85 different breakout sessions covering issues children are facing. Three days of educational opportunities offered time to hear from, and talk with, others who work with children and discuss the issues they face.

The Communications Director for the Minnesota Association for Children’s Mental Health said, “Especially since the pandemic, rising rates of anxiety and depression amid the challenges of the pandemic, amid rising social unrest, so now more than ever, It is so important to come together and really build our mental health system.”

One of the breakout sessions dealing with anxiety was titled Fidgety Fairy Tales. The performance today was by High School Students from Cloquet. The students learned the story last summer and performed it at the County Seat Theater. Matt Jenson wrote the play and says the performance has been shown in schools across the state. “Schools are saying that talking about anxiety right now is really important,” said Matt Jenson. “They’ve just seen a lot of students struggling with anxiety. Our story gives students ways that they can manage their worries and strategies they can try.”

One of the highlights of the conference for many was simply the fact that it was being held in person. After two years of holding the event on Zoom, people were able to really connect, and learn from one another.