Coffee Conversation: UMD Students Look for Support of Humanitarian Project in Kenya

DULUTH, Minn. — Students of UMD’s Engineers Without Borders chapter turn to community members for support of their well and water distribution system project in Nyansakia, Kenya.

Alison Olson-Enamorado, Cody Barrett, Yohanis Hundessa, and Allicia Petrich joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the project and its purpose, along with an upcoming fundraiser.

The well and water distribution system has been years in the making — dating back to 2018.

Chapter members say, the hope is to provide easy access to clean and safe water to an area where people currently have to walk a great distance to retrieve water that is often contaminated and unsafe for consumption.

A fundraiser for the humanitarian project in Nyansakia, Kenya will take place at Hoops Brewing in the Beer Hall on Friday, April 28 from 5-8 pm.

Raffle drawings, silent auction items, and drinks will be available.

This is the first Engineers Without Borders group at UMD.