CSS Men’s Tennis Sees Season End in 1st Ever MIAC Tournament

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica men’s tennis team made their first ever MIAC tournament appearance on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the Saints would be swept in all doubles matchups.

Then in singles competition, St. John’s and St. Scholastica would split with three wins each.

In the end, St. John’s moves on with the 6 to 3 victory.

CSS ends the season with an overall record of 12-8.