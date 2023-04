Duluth Wolfpack Boys Secure Home-Opening Win against Grand Rapids

The Wolfpack (2-1) will next be in action on Friday when they host St. Paul Central. Gametime is scheduled for 7 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Wolfpack boys lacrosse team picked up their 2nd win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Grand Rapids 15 to 4.

