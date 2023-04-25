Edgewater Resort’s 1960s Motel To Be Demolished

DULUTH, Minn. – The Edgewater Resort and Waterpark has begun its first phase of remodeling with a demolition.

An official with ZMC Hotels told FOX 21 the two-story motel-style strip along the 2400 block of London Road is being demolished.

It will become a parking lot with the possibility of future development down the road.

The motel has been vacant since 2020.

It was built in the 1960s.

When the demolition is complete, crews will begin renovating the resort’s multi-level hotel that faces Lake Superior.

The Edgewater Resort and its water park will remain open during the teardown and renovations.

For much more on this story, check out Perfect Day Duluth’s report that has some great history on the Edgewater, too.