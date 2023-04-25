Sellers of Drugs Arrested in Man’s Death

SUPERIOR, WISC. — After a six month investigation by the Superior Police Department into the overdose death of a 45 year old man, two women have now been arrested and charged.

The Superior Police Department says the two women have been charged with being Party to a Crime and Reckless Homicide. Police say the two were responsible for the sale and delivery of the drugs that killed the man.

34 year old Cassidy Rose Anderson faced charges of being Party to a Crime and Reckless Homicide in her initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court on April 10th.

Two weeks later, on April 24th, 26 year old Madeline Jean Peterson was also charged with being Party to a Crime and Reckless Homicide.

Last year, the City of Superior saw an approximately 21% increase in overdoses compared to 2021.

Police are working with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office to charge the people who sell these drugs as a way to prevent overdoses.

Since 2018, the Superior Police Department has offered free in-patient and out-patient treatment through the Pathways to Hope program.