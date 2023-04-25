‘Suspicious Device’ Found At UMD Left Intentionally

UPDATE (Tuesday, 4:20 p.m.) — There is new information regarding the suspicious device that was determined non-threatening at UMD on Monday.

Campus police tell Fox21 that someone intentionally placed the object to cause alarm.

The following statement is from the UMD Police Chief, Sean Huls:

Yesterday, we released a SAFE-U alert after learning of a suspicious device at the research lab building on our old/lower campus grounds. The bomb squad investigated and determined the device was non-threatening. We believe the device was left intentionally to cause alarm and elicit a response. I am thankful to the citizen who came forward and reported this. When they saw something suspicious, they said something. I am also grateful for the team and partners who delivered a prompt and appropriate response. The incident remains under investigation.

Officials have not described what the device looked like and say no one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL POST:

DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Paul Bomb Squad arrived at UMD’s Research Lab Monday evening to investigate a “suspicious device” that was reported on the property around 3:30 p.m.

Shortly before 8 p.m., bomb squad experts gave the all clear to the UMD Police Department.

The original report came from a concerned citizen who notified an official at the Research Lab at 2205 East 5th Street.

911 was then called and the UMD Police Department went into action by evacuating the off-site campus facility and issuing an alert throughout the college.

UMD Police Chief Sean Huls said while the device was deemed not a threat, he did not release more information Monday evening because he said it remained an active investigation.

Nobody was injured.