Twin Ports Spay/Neuter Reopening In A New Location

DULUTH, Minn. — Twin Ports Spay/Neuter is reopening in a new location with appointments starting May 1.

The small privately owned clinic was forced out of their old location in January after being there for 13 years. It now has a new place on Grand Avenue in Duluth.

The clinic made a soft announcement through social media last Thursday and has already received over 400 inquiries to get their animals fixed.

The office manager says their affordable services are very needed in the area.

“It is 100% a needed commodity because most vet clinics are so busy with all the animals that people got during the pandemic that many of them aren’t even taking new appointments. I know there’s one vet clinic in town that has stopped doing spay neuters just so they can keep caught up with all the other things. So, this is 100% something that was desperately needed so that people can get their animals altered,” said Lisa Lepak, Office Manager.

Twin Ports Spay/Neuter is located at 6128 Grand Avenue. Their online appointment portal is open, go to their website to check it out.