UWS Softball Opens Home Slate with Doubleheader Sweep of Crown

UWS (21-5) will next be in action on Wednesday for a doubleheader at Northwestern. First pitch of game one is set for 3:30 pm.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- After spending the first 24 games of their season on the road, the UWS softball team finally played at home on Tuesday.

They would defeat Crown College 4 to 1 and 11 to 2 to pick up the sweep.

