Why Has The Aerial Lift Bridge Been Half Lit Lately?

DULUTH, Minn. — The historic Aerial Lift Bridge has been fitted with a new LED lighting system since 2020, but only half the bridge has been lit lately.

Most recently, the bridge has been half dark on Monday and Tuesday that FOX 21 noticed from our tower camera during the 9 p.m. broadcast.

A city spokesperson told FOX 21 Tuesday that “wind and rain out of the east was tripping a breaker.”

The city is working to fix the issue so the bridge can shine bright at night again.

The multi-colored lighting system cost $155,000.

The city has said it is expected to last 22.5 years, while saving the city $5,000 annually on energy costs.