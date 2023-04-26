Coffee Conversation: Law Day 5K Fundraiser in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota (LASNEM) is holding a Law Day 5K on April 30 to raise funds for its mission; providing civil legal services to low-income individuals and families.

Nate Grizzle with LASNEM joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the event and its purpose.

It’s a family-friendly run/walk event open to all taking place at 9:00 am at Duluth East High School.

The course follows the Lakewalk and returns to Duluth East for post-race gathering, refreshments, and tours of LASNEM’s Justice Bus!

LASNEM is a non-profit organization providing civil legal services to low-income individuals and families.