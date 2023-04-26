Duluth Breweries Do Well in Statewide Competition

DULUTH, MINN. — Four Local Breweries were recently named as winners in the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Award Program.

Canal Park Brewing Company placed first in the American Wheat & Cream Ales category, with its ‘Clear Waters Cream Ale’.

In the Dark Lagers category, Fitger’s Brewhouse’s, ‘Brewhouse Bock’ finished first.

Fitger’s also won first in the Strong Ales category for its ‘Starfire Reserve’

Bent Paddle was recognized for its German Ale ‘Little Diesel Do Ya.’

In English, Scottish and Irish Ales Ursa Minor Brewing placed first with its ‘Equanimity.’

In total, there were 90 Minnesota Breweries and Brew Pubs that entered 450 different beers in 23 categories.