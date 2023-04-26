Joshua Strong Departs UMD Men’s Basketball Program to Pursue Law Degree

Strong would start in 14 games for the Bulldogs last year and tally 237 points.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball will have a key contributor from a year ago departing the program.

Guard Joshua Strong made an announcement via his own personal twitter page that he is heading to Howard University to pursue a law degree.

He is the first known player to depart the program this off-season.