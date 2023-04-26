Meet a Member of Minnesota’s Woodworking Guild

BRULE, Wis.– A member of the Minnesota Woodworkers guild that makes automata interactive hand-carved wood sculptures and gears will be showing off her work at the upcoming Northern Woods Exhibition.

Cecilia Schiller will display her crafts at the event and will also be present for a Q&A on Saturday for “Meet the Maker”. The exhibition is hosted by the Minnesota Woodworkers guild and starts Thursday, April 27 at the Eden Prairie Center in the Twin Cities. The event runs through Sunday, April 30.

Schiller’s has been creating automata since 2009, she also teaches new artists her ways. “It’s a work of love you can say, and I really enjoy it because it brings a lot of joy and a little bit of magic to people’s life when they see these pieces kind of come to life right before their eyes,” said artist Cecilia Schiller.

Along with Schiller’s heavily detailed work, a wide variety of pieces from furniture to canoes that will be presented by a variety of other artists. Everything is created by the artist, down to the moving eyelids and turning gears.

Schiller is currently working on a new piece, which demonstrates a story about a magician.