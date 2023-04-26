MnDOT Begins Cleanup Of Duluth Homeless Encampment

DULUTH, Minn. – Cleanup of a problematic homeless encampment in Duluth has begun.

Encampment site before it was cleaned up along Rail Road Street in Duluth.

MnDOT crews have removed piles of trash and debris at the site across from Bayfront Park and Pier B Resort along Railroad Street.

The clean-up process was stalled because of the frozen ground and making sure everybody was on board, like homeless advocates with CHUM.

Meanwhile, down the road across from Playfront Park, there are more than a dozen tents now set up.

MnDOT is working with CHUM and homeless advocates to eventually clean up the site, which is owned by MnDOT.

Encampment site after MnDOT hauled away bags of garbage and debris. 4/26/23

An outreach official with CHUM told FOX 21 more encampments are expected now that the city’s warming center is closed for the season.

Officials said it’s very difficult to get people housing right now.  The demand is high with a waiting list for subsidized housing between one and two years.

For the latest Duluth efforts to get the homeless housed, check out Stepping On Up.

