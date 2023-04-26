Structure Fire Takes Down Power Lines, Flammable Materials Inside

DULUTH, Minn. — A two-stall detached garage deemed total loss after multiple crews respond to a structure fire the night of Tuesday, April 25 on the 6300 block of Pizarro Street in Duluth.

At 10:53 pm, the Duluth Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a two-stall detached garage on fire. The first fire unit arrived on scene and reported that the structure was fully involved.

Crew members began attacking the fire, when live power lines began to fall adjacent to the burning structure, forcing the fire crew to step back and fight the fire from a safe distance — according to a press release.

As more crews arrived, a hydrant was used to provide firefighting water to attack the fire and protect exposure to buildings.

Meanwhile, DPD officers had gathered information that there were propane and acetylene cylinders in the structure.

Minnesota Power was also on scene to shut down power and make it safe for firefighters to enter inside the structure.

The fire was declared out by 11:12 pm. Firefighters remained on scene for about two hours.

The fire is being investigated by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s office. There were no injuries and no damage to exposures.

Firefighters responded from the Spirit Valley, Gary, Lincoln Park and Headquarters stations.

The structure is a total loss and damage to the structure and contents is estimated to be $50,000