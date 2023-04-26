Rambler Food Truck Opening Day

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s that time of the year again, after a long winter it’s finally food trucks time, they are back on the street, serving up delicious menu items in the Northland.

The Rambler Food Truck is back for their 11th season, holding their opening day at St. Luke’s hospital.

The roaming truck has a wide variety of food to choose from, including a prime rib sandwich and the top seller, mahi mahi fish tacos.

New food items are being tried out at Rambler and could hit the menu in the near future.

“We do have a pretty big fan base if you will, so to get to be able to see those familiar faces throughout the season and connect with them, like I said it’s been 11 seasons, so we’ve really gotten to know a lot of people from the different places that we go, it’s been nice to see everybody,” said Jonathan Reznick, The Rambler Owner.

The Rambler is always on the move, but you can find their schedule on their website, they will be hitting Bent Paddle Brewing and the Rose Garden later in the week.