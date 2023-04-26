Security Jewelers Offers Special Deals During Get Downtown Week

DULUTH, Minn. — This week is Get Downtown Week in Duluth, and many local businesses are offering special deals and discounts to invite people to check them out.

Security Jewelers on West Superior Street is offering 20% off all items until Saturday, as well as a Mother’s Day special giveaway.

The store offers a wide variety of products from watches, rings, necklaces, and more.

The co-owner says Get Downtown Week is something they look forward to every year.

“It brings kind of everybody out now the end of April and it’s wonderful that the downtown does this for everybody and kind of gives a chance for everybody to think ‘oh, yeah let’s go downtown’ and ‘let’s get out’ now that snow is starting to melt and gives everybody a reason to get downtown,” said Kyle Genereau, co-owner of Security Jewelers.

Security Jewelers is open every day except for Sunday.

Downtown Duluth has a list of all businesses participating in Get Downtown Week on their website here.