Trio of Bulldogs Hope to Hear Name Called at NFL Draft This Weekend

Offensive lineman Brent Laing, Wide Receiver Armani Carmickle, and Tight End Zach Ojile all could potentially hear their name called.

DULUTH, Minn.- Three former UMD football standouts will be anxiously waiting next to their phones this weekend as the NFL draft takes place in Kansas City, Missouri.

The trio just partcipated in Minnesota’s pro day a few weeks ago and have gotten some positive feedback.

For Laing, he’s also taken part in the Shrine Bowl as well the NFL combine making him a solid candidate to be the first UMD Bulldog selected in the NFL draft since 1990.

“Saturday will be a little nerve racking. I’m going to have a bunch of family here to support me, so that will be super awesome. It’s kind of just going to be watching and seeing and kind of praying that my name gets called. Then after that, just kind of figuring out okay it didn’t happen so a free agent deal and where I’m gonna go and what’s the best fit for me,” said Laing.

Laing said he’s met with a hand full of teams and mentioned Day 3 being a strong possibility for his name to be called.