UMD Softball Continues Unbeaten Streak at Home with Sweep of Crookston

UMD (34-9) will next host Wayne State in a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch of game one is set for 1 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD softball team improved to 6-0 at home on Tuesday, taking two games from Minnesota Crookston.

In game one, UMD would rally from being down 4-1 in the bottom of 6th to eventually win the contest 6-4.

In game two, it was all Bulldogs as they picked up the shut out 6-0.

UMD (34-9) will next host Wayne State in a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch of game one is set for 1 PM.