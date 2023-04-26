UMD’s Service Sorority Hosts Fundraiser To Benefit Family Members

DULUTH, Minn. — Every year a service sorority at UMD puts on a fundraiser to raise money for causes they are passionate about.

This year the cause was closer to home as Gamma Zeta Pi walked for two of their own member’s mother. Britt and Abby Davis’s mother was diagnosed with cancer just a few months ago.

Tuesday around 40 people participated in the annual Walk-A-Thon. Where they walked for 8 hours receiving donations for each hour they walk.

A sorority member says they are thankful for the support they have received.

“It means so much it’s great to have support from other people and just see that people care and it really just brings back faith in humanity I guess cause it can be hard sometimes,” said Anna Armbrust, Member of Gamma Zeta Pi.

If you’d like to donate to the Gamma Zeta Pi annual Walk-A-Thon cause, click the link here.