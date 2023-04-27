American Heart Association Hosts Annual Go Red For Women Event At The DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — The American Heart Association and St. Lukes’s hosted their 19th annual Go Red for Women event.

200 people were wearing red in support for women’s cardiovascular disease. With heart disease becoming more prominent the American Heart Association wants to spread the word on the importance of healthy living.

The event had a focus on hands-only CPR practices where attendees had hands on experience. The event also included speeches from physicians and eight female heart survivors.

“Heart disease does not discriminate. It affects everybody, all races, all ages. We are doing a survivor walk tonight where we are celebrating eight local survivors. Our youngest one is in elementary school. So it can affect everybody. Our youngest survivor Grace was actually born with a congenital heart defect. Which affects about 1 in 100 babies. It’s more common than people think,” said Briana Johnson, Director of American Heart Association.

The American Heart Association believes it is important for people to have a close relationship with their physician so they can get ahead of any heart problems.