Coffee Conversation: Duluth Lions Club’s 64th Annual Pancake Day

DULUTH, Minn. — How high can you stack ’em? The Duluth Lions Club community-favorite fundraiser, Pancake Day, is back for its 64th year at the DECC on Thursday, May 4.

Pancake Day is a major fundraising event for the Duluth Lions Club. In 2022 over $50,000.00 was returned to the community to help fund programs for youth and people who are sight and hearing impaired, have diabetes or have children with cancer. Jim Denney joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the event.

Pancake Day will take place on Thursday, May 4th, from 6:00 am to 7:30 pm in Pioneer Hall at the DECC.

Tickets are now available for $8.00 prior to Pancake Day or $10.00 at the door for all the pancakes that you can eat along with sausage, orange juice or milk, and coffee. Children 4 and under accompanied by parents are free.

Tickets can be purchased from any Duluth Lions Club member who should be wearing his or her “Ask me About May 4th” button.

Gluten free pancakes will be available. Free Parking compliments of North Shore Bank.

Tickets are also sold at:

· Area Holiday Station Stores

· Mainstream Fashions for Men, 206 West Superior Street

· Snyder’s Super Stop, Holiday Center (2nd floor)

· Mr. D’s Bar and Grill, 5622 Grand Avenue

· Lighthouse Center for Vital Living, 4505 West Superior Street

· Theobald Family Eye Care, 3308 West Arrowhead Road

· Valentini’s Restaurant – 4960 Miller Trunk Highway

· Farmers Insurance /Joel Brekken Agency, 4202 East Superior Street