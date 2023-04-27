Duluth Coffee Company Now Serves Breakfast Food

DULUTH, Minn. — A local coffee shop is expanding their menu, and it’s not just new drinks.

Duluth Coffee Company is now serving breakfast! The shop has been open for over 10 years bringing the area farm focused coffee from all over the world such as Guatemala, Mexico, and Peru.

Now the roastery will be bringing in locally sourced eggs, meat, cheese, bread, and vegetables to make breakfast sandwiches, bowls, and burritos.

Breakfast is being made from a kitchen that they’ve been renovating since July, which is in the old Coney Island location right next to them.

“You know a lot of people come in here for years asking for food options. Come in here they look at the menu, they don’t see any food, they get confused. So, it’s an opportunity now for us to really like service the customer in that way,” said Sam Levar, Sales Manager for Duluth Coffee Company.

Duluth Coffee Company is located downtown on East Superior Street. Breakfast is being served Monday through Friday from 7 to 11 a.m. They will be extending their hours in June.