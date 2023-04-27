Duluth Fire Department: Man Found Alive In Water Near Pier B

DULUTH, Minn. — A 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was found in the water outside near Pier B, according to a press release from the Duluth Fire Department.

The fire department says they responded to a water emergency just before 8:30 Thursday morning at 800 Railroad Street.

When multiple responding agencies arrived, they found a man holding on to the remains of old Pier D.

The fire department says the U.S. Coast Guard got to the man first and used their watercraft to bring him to the them for care.

He was then brought to a local hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia. Authorities say it appeared he had no other injuries.

The press release does not say how the man got in the water.