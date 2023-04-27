Duluth YMCA Celebrates Afterschool Professionals

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Area YMCA celebrates its afterschool professionals for national afterschool appreciation week.

This week is about appreciating and advocating for those who work with this communities’ youths during out-of-school hours.

The Duluth Area YMCA is making a comeback after the Covid Pandemic. With 140 staff members and growing, they are able to provide care to 1,000 youth a day.

The Director of out-of-school hours believes that afterschool professionals are vital in providing support and enrichment to youth in our community.

“It’s really important to most families to have somewhere, you know the school day ends and a workday does not end at the same time. And so for parents to have a place for these youth to, and we’re not just providing care for kids, we’re providing high quality care, experiences. The kids get academic support,” said Kate Corbett, Director of Out of School Time Programming.

Take time this week to recognize and appreciate the importance of the work Afterschool Professionals put in.