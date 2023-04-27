Prep Baseball: Grand Rapids Earns First Win of the Season

Next up, Duluth East will look to bounce back on the road against Lakeville South. Grand Rapids is set to host Princeton. Both games are scheduled for Friday at 4:30 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Grand Rapids baseball team earned their first win of the season on Thursday morning with 2-1 victory over Duluth East, at Wade Stadium.

Thunderhawks’ Easton Sjostrand and Kyle Henke are responsible for the RBIs in the win.

Next up, Duluth East will look to bounce back on the road against Lakeville South. Grand Rapids is set to host Princeton. Both games are scheduled for Friday at 4:30 PM.