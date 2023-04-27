Prep Baseball: Superior and Hermantown Pick Up Lake Superior Conference Wins

The Spartans move to 4-2 on the season. While, Hermantown extends their undefeated run to 4-0.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Baseball has finally made its way to the Northland with a jam-packed day of prep action.

Duluth Marshall traveled across the bridge to face off with Superior, Thursday afternoon.

The Spartans held the lead throughout the game but the Hilltoppers find a spark late to tie the game. Superior would pull out the 5-4 win on a bases loaded walk.

The Spartans will next host Proctor on Tuesday, for a 4:30 start time. The Hilltoppers will travel to take on Pine City, Monday at 4:30 PM.

While, The undefeated Hermantown Hawks took on the 2-2 Cloquet Lumberjacks on Thursday afternoon at Mettner Field.

The Hawks cruised to their fourth straight victory on the season, defeating the Lumberjacks 10-4.

Hermantown is set to clash with Rock Ridge at home on Monday, May 8. Cloquet hits the road for an away game with St. Francis on Monday.