Students Explore Trade Careers At Construct Tomorrow 2-Day Event

High school students get the opportunity to learn hands-on what construction trades careers are like.

DULUTH, Minn. — High school students from around the Twin Ports are getting a chance to explore construction trade careers.

It is a 2-day event at the DECC called Construct Tomorrow. Students get a hands-on day of learning how to wire circuits, set tile, trowel cement, among other tasks.

Multiple workstations are set up by local union apprenticeship programs. Those programs actively hire students so they can learn on the job while making a little cash.

“The union apprenticeship program is really a great way to get a leg up in life while learning something incredibly useful that’s also going to lead to an actual career for you,” said Corey Cusick, Chair of Planning Committee for Duluth’s Construct Tomorrow.

Organizers say careers in construction are vital to the economic growth of our region.