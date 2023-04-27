UMD Softball Prepares to Host Regular Season Finale

The Bulldogs will first take on Wayne State, Saturday at 1 and 3 PM, before getting a go at Augustana, Sunday at 12 and 2 from Malosky Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn.- Coming up this weekend the UMD Softball team will host their regular season finale with a pair of NSIC double headers.

The Bulldogs sit tied with Augustana for first in the conference. The weekend ahead will determine who wins the NSIC regular season.

No pressure right? Well, for the Bulldogs every game is treated like a play off game in this conference. No team can be taken for granted. Heading into their final weekend that mindset hasn’t changed. In the final games of the season UMD will clash with Wayne State and Augustana in what will likely be the toughest test yet for the Bulldogs. A test they’ve been preparing for all year long.

“We’re all just really excited and this big Auggie game coming up, we’ve been waiting to play them all year, we’re ready to come out and attack right away and get it going with our bats and our pitching’s been solid this whole year, so we’re hoping we can just get those bats going early,” says senior catcher Sidney Zavoral.

“I think it’s more important that this next weekend we come out, guns blazing, put runs up first , have to come out strong. No one’s safe in the NSIC, honestly, you have to come out every game guns a blazing or someone will make the split or the sweep and you don’t know,” says senior pitcher Mady Stariha.

This season UMD has had a handful of come from behind wins, proving this team has resilience. Head Coach Lynn Anderson says she’s glad her team has experienced that kind of adversity as they head into a big weekend finale.

“We’re at the point of the season where every game matters. Really every game matters the whole season, but I think a lot of people see it as higher stakes right now and big match ups and big games and post season coming up, so, the fact that we’ve been there already I feel like pretty much the entire season from all the back to our first game where we were down to our last strike and we scored two runs to win that game in our very first game of the season, just to be able to have that experience under our belt I think should just elevate the confidence that we have in ourselves going forward,” says Anderson.

The Bulldogs will first take on Wayne State, Saturday at 1 and 3 PM, before getting a go at Augustana, Sunday at 12 and 2 from Malosky Stadium.