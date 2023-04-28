All The Buzz In The Northland, Weekend of April 28, 2023

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Northland, FOX 21’s Maria Vollom has the rundown for you.

April 28-30: Go, Dog. Go! At the West Theater in Duluth.

April 29, 10am-7pm: Independent Bookstore Day Celebration at Zenith Bookstore.

April 29, 9-11am and 2-4pm: Healthy Kids Day 2023 at the downtown Duluth YMCA, then at the Essentia Wellness Center.

April 29, 11am-3pm: A Place for Fido’s Canine Carnival, at Fitger’s in Duluth.

April 29 – May 6: Homegrown Music Festival- kicking off at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.