BMSE Community Day Free Kids Camp Returns for Second Year

DULUTH, Minn.- Next week, mark your calendars, the annual Community Day Free Kids Camp presented by the Black Men Serving Excellence group returns for its second year.

Next Wednesday, May 3, all kids across the Northland are welcome to participate in outdoor games and activities at Malosky Stadium. There will be fun friendly competition, group games, personalized paint-your-own t-shirts and even a secret surprise.

BMSE President and Bulldogs men’s basketball guard, Joshua Strong says it was important to the group to make the camp accessible to anyone, so that every child, no matter their background has an opportunity to participate.

“When we talk about resource discrepancies and opportunities to kind of just be a child, you don’t always get that when you have certain things you have to worry about, that not every kid needs to worry about, you kind of just want give these kids a chance to be a kid. You, know that helps a lot of kids, it could change their life. I know a lot of children are impressionable so if you can kind of show them, especially on a college campus, what could be possible and do it with people that look like them, I think it’s very impactful,” says Strong.

The camp is this upcoming Wednesday, May 3. It is scheduled from 4-6 PM at Malosky Stadium. No registration necessary, all kids are welcome.