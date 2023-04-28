DAV Convention in Duluth

DULUTH, MINN. — Hundreds of Disabled American veterans are in Duluth this weekend for the group’s annual convention. They are from the 32 DAV chapters across Minnesota.

As its name says, these people are all veterans who have been injured or wounded while serving in the armed forces.

One of the major services offered by the DAV is free transportation for the members to medical and other appointments. There are 38 DAV vehicles across Minnesota and there is no charge whatsoever for the rides.

The organization serves as a place where wounded veterans can ask for help with issues they are facing and know there are others in the group who have faced similar issues.

“You’re not asking a stranger, you’re asking somebody with a shared experience, somebody who’s been through similar struggles. There’s always another veteran around who has overcome mental health challenges and things of that type……When you might need some help,” said Trent Dikes, the Legislative Director for DAV Minnesota.

Minnesota DAV chapters have a total membership of over 19 thousand people. In addition to providing direct service to the members, the DAV also works at the capital to ensure veterans’ voices are needs are heard and respected.