Duluth Public Schools Graduation Rate Increases

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Public Schools reported good news Thursday regarding four-year graduation rates. For the school year of 2022, 76.66% of Duluth Public School seniors graduated in four years, and that exceeds the pre-pandemic level.

Superintendent John Magas sees the graduation rates as “significantly improved.”

Only one measured group, White students, scored higher than the average. But all groups showed improvement from 2021.

82.57% of White students finished in four years.

Hispanic or Latino students had the second highest percentage with 65.82%.

That was followed by students who identified as two or more races. 59.51% of these students completed high school in four years.

American Indian students were at 43.59%.

While Black students graduated at 41.38% in four years.

Duluth Superintendent John Magus said, “We still have a lot of work to be done in a variety of areas, but a strong foundation for student growth is in place.”