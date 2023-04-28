Duluth Public Schools Graduation Rate Increases
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Public Schools reported good news Thursday regarding four-year graduation rates. For the school year of 2022, 76.66% of Duluth Public School seniors graduated in four years, and that exceeds the pre-pandemic level.
Superintendent John Magas sees the graduation rates as “significantly improved.”
Only one measured group, White students, scored higher than the average. But all groups showed improvement from 2021.
- 82.57% of White students finished in four years.
- Hispanic or Latino students had the second highest percentage with 65.82%.
- That was followed by students who identified as two or more races. 59.51% of these students completed high school in four years.
- American Indian students were at 43.59%.
- While Black students graduated at 41.38% in four years.
Duluth Superintendent John Magus said, “We still have a lot of work to be done in a variety of areas, but a strong foundation for student growth is in place.”