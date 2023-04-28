Exclusive Interview with UMD Football Standout Brent Laing

Fox 21's Cam Derr walked through Laing's journey to Draft Day in an exclusive interview with the former Bulldog..

DULUTH, Minn.- For the past six years Brent Laing called Malosky Stadium home. While Laing may have turned in his Bulldogs jersey, he’s not hanging up his cleats just yet.

The UMD standout will, no doubt, be anxiously awaiting the phone call of a lifetime, with an opportunity to live out, what he thought, was a childhood dream. Now, Laing is staring that dream right in the face.

