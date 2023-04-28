Hermantown Police: Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Someone With Gun

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Hermantown Police say a man has been arrested after threatening to kill someone with a gun Thursday.

According to the Hermantown Police Department, just before 4:30 p.m. police responded to the 4200 block of Timber Ridge Lane where they learned a 75-year-old man had left the area in a vehicle.

Authorities found the man just a short distance away and arrested him. There were 2 firearms in his possession.

After investigation police learned it was a domestic disturbance and the man threatened to kill another person.

Police say during the incident a Hermantown School bus was in the area bringing students home, but quickly left the area to keep the students safe.

The 75-year-old man is being held at the St. Louis County jail on pending charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Second Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Third Degree DWI, and Carrying a Pistol While Intoxicated.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public’s safety. This is an active investigation.

