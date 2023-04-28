Hermantown Police: Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Someone With Gun

KQDS Staff,

Police Lights Correct

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Hermantown Police say a man has been arrested after threatening to kill someone with a gun Thursday.

According to the Hermantown Police Department, just before 4:30 p.m. police responded to the 4200 block of Timber Ridge Lane where they learned a 75-year-old man had left the area in a vehicle.

Authorities found the man just a short distance away and arrested him. There were 2 firearms in his possession.

After investigation police learned it was a domestic disturbance and the man threatened to kill another person.

Police say during the incident a Hermantown School bus was in the area bringing students home, but quickly left the area to keep the students safe.

The 75-year-old man is being held at the St. Louis County jail on pending charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Second Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Third Degree DWI, and Carrying a Pistol While Intoxicated.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public’s safety. This is an active investigation.

Fox21 does not normally name suspects until they are formally charged.

Categories: Crime, News, News – Latest News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Generic 728x90