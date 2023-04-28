Minnesota Senate Passes Bill Legalizing Marijuana

DULUTH, MINN. — It’s been years in the making…but recreational marijuana is now one step closer to being legal in Minnesota.

After debating the bill for hours senators finally took a vote this afternoon. As expected the vote was straight along party lines with the Democrats all voting in favor of the bill while Republicans were unanimous in their opposition. The final vote was 34 in favor, 33 opposed.

In past years, when the Republicans were in the majority in the Senate, leaders never let a marijuana bill come to the floor for a vote. This was despite the fact that members of the house had approved their version of a legalization bill.

The next step is for a conference committee of House and Senate members to meet and work out the minor differences between the two bills.

Once that is completed it will be sent to the governor for his signature and Governor Walz has indicated he will sign it making it the law of the land in Minnesota.