Superior and Cloquet Softball Stay Perfect on the Season

Emma Raye went 2-2 on the day with two doubles, an RBI and 3 runs scored. Roena Diver hit for the cycle, with 6 RBIs and 5 runs scored.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior softball team extended their undefeated season to 7-0 after defeating Menomonie, Friday afternoon at home 11-1.

Next up, the Spartans will host Grantsburg on Monday at NBC Sports Complex. First pitch is set for 4 PM.

Meanwhile, Cloquet also remains undefeated after an explosive 14-2 victory over Carlton/Wrenshall, Friday afternoon.

The Lumberjacks hit the road for a double-header, Saturday with Duluth East and Esko. Game One is set to begin at noon.