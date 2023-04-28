Ursa Minor Brewery Expanding

DULUTH, MINN. — What’s the appropriate amount of space you need to make beer?

Ursa Minor Brewery in Duluth thinks they have figured it out. They are transitioning to a new facility right around the corner from their taproom in West Duluth.

They found themselves slowly adding tanks and capacity, but they were also limited a bit by their taproom and seating for customers.

It was finally time to consolidate all the tanks in one, big space. It happened gradually, and they are thankful.

“We turn 5 this fall, so it’s been a crazy, roller coaster five years, with the pandemic, and growth, and figuring things out as a new company. But we’ve been very lucky to say that we’ve had a lot of growth. Particularly, we really wanted to free up space in our tap room,” said the founder of the brewery, Ben Hugus.

Hugus says there will be more space in the tap room to serve people. It will also allow them to brew in two places–both the larger batches in the new facility, as well as smaller, specialty batches at the tap room.