78 Yeay Old Dies in Crash Near Superior

SUPERIOR, WISC. —

A crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 2 and 41st Avenue East near Superior caused a fatal injury to a 78 year old man.

The 78 year old was in an SUV following a semi-truck, and not wearing his seat belt, when he hit the back of the semi, sending the vehicle off the road and sheared off a light pole before coming to rest in the front yard of a home. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Names of those involved are not being released until next of kin are notified.