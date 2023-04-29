Annual Bike Swap at Continental Ski & Bike

DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday Duluth’s Continental Ski and Bike hosted its 15th annual bike swapping event, just in time for “Bike to Work Month” in May.

Over 500 bikes were sold or donated in the past few days to Continental Ski and Bike as they prepared for the event.

Starting this morning over one hundred people lined up for the event and waited to take a spin on a bike.

Sellers receive 75% of proceeds from each re-homed bike and the rest is donated to Duluth Devo and Chester Bowl.

Thousands of dollars are donated each year through the bike swap, and the swap has grown over the years as Duluth has seen a rise in biking popularity.

“A big thing that our organization is doing with trails is “Trails for All”, we are getting people out, getting people healthy, Duluth has a great network of mountain bike trials, paved trials, there’s something for everybody,” said Mel Rajkowski, Bike Swap Volunteer Coordinator.

The bike swap will continue tomorrow from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., but you might want to get there early, as today was a big hit with over half of the bikes already being sold.