Driver, 78, Dies In Crash With Semi In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 2 and 41st Avenue East in Superior took the life of a 78-year-old Superior man.

The man was driving his SUV when he struck the back of a semi.

The vehicle then left the road and struck a light pole before coming to a rest in the front yard of a home, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Officials said the man was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Names were not provided Saturday.