Esko Remains Perfect on the Season with Shutout Win

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Esko baseball team rolled to 5-0 on the year, Saturday afternoon, with a 7-0 shutout win over Proctor.

Ty Christianson had a day at the plate, going 3-4 with 2 RBIs. Cale Haugen was lights out on the mound, throwing a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.

Esko is set to host Rock Ridge on Monday at 4 PM. While, Proctor will look to bounce back, Tuesday on the road against Superior, first pitch is set for 4:30 PM.