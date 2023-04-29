Northland Honor Flight Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn. — The All American Club in Lincoln Park hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support the Northland Honor Flight by raising funds for the veterans going on the trip

The fundraiser was a spaghetti dinner for $10 a person, with funds helping raise money for the honor flight.

There was even a silent auction with all kinds of goods, from games to crafts.

It costs around 600 dollars for each veteran on the honor flight, which is no cost to them.

The money covers mainly transportation costs for the dozens of veterans who served for their country.

Those involved in the flights say its a pleasure to help these heroes get a chance to see the monuments and memorials throughout the nation’s capital.

“This is wonderful, anything to help our veterans, I am pleased. I just wish everybody could be as happy as I am that we get to do this for our veterans,” said Sharen Larson, All American Club Board Chairman.

As well as todays fundraiser, the Northland Honor Flight welcomes donations to help fund the cost of sending the veterans on a unforgettable experience. Donations can be made online to Honor Flight Northlands website.