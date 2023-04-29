Portland Malt Shoppe Opens for the Season

DULUTH, Minn. — After a long winter, the one and only Portland Malt Shoppe opened back up for the season Saturday, and was already bringing in lots of customers.

Because of recent weather, the popular Duluth ice cream shop had to push back its original opening date, but the day has finally come for the windows to be opened for the season.

Crowds of people lined up for the famous frozen treats even in today’s windy weather.

The shop has over a dozen flavors and toppings to choose from and a variety of ways to serve them.

Since 1989 the Malt Shoppe has been a staple in the Duluth community and attracts tourists from all over.

“We just came up here on a trip and we decided to stop by because we know the Portland Malt Shoppe is a really nice place. I like the plain Vintage style about it, I think it’s really cool and something different and unique,” said customer Daniel Peterson.

The malt shop will be open until the middle of October serving up delicious treats.

Hours and flavors can be found on its website.