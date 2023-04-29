Preparations for Northland Honor Flight

Superior, Wis. — The Veterans Honor Flight is back in the Northland after the pandemic and participants are gearing up to take their flight.

183 veterans, guardians, and staff will be taking the honor flight to Washington D.C.

for a day trip coming up on May 13.

Veterans from the Korean and Vietnam wars, as well as one person who served in World War Two, will be going on the trip.

While in the nation’s capital, the group will take charter buses to visit memorials around the city.

Today an orientation was held to ease the veteran’s minds and help them prepare for the experience.

“This orientation is vital because the veterans will get to know the people that are going on this flight, so faces will be familiar, a lot of them are probably between 80 and 100 years old, so they will each be assigned a guardian, if it’s not a family member, it’s a volunteer,” said Judy Greske, Honor Flight Northland Co-Chair.

The Northland Honor flight will be leaving from the Duluth Airport in the morning of the 12th and will be returning much later the same day.